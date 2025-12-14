Mantha scored a goal and added two assists, all on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

After helping to set up tallies by Sidney Crosby in the first period and Bryan Rust in the second, Mantha potted his own early in the third, giving the Penguins a 5-1 lead that somehow slipped away. It was Mantha's first multi-point performance since Oct. 25, and on the season the veteran winger has 10 goals and 20 points in 30 contests.