Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Dealing with lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mantha won't practice Wednesday and is day-to-day due to a lower-body injury.
Mantha has 26 goals and 53 points in 71 outings with Pittsburgh in 2025-26. If he can't play Thursday in Ottawa, then Kevin Hayes will probably draw into the lineup.
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