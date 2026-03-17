Mantha scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.

Mantha has five goals and two assists during his five-game point streak. The 31-year-old winger is rolling on a line with Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust for now, though Mantha could be the one to lose his spot with that trio once Sidney Crosby (lower body) comes off injured reserve. For the season, Mantha has been excellent with 26 goals, 52 points, 125 shots on net, 42 hits, 34 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 67 appearances.