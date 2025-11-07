Mantha scored a goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Mantha has slowed down a bit to begin November, with just one goal over three games this month. The 31-year-old may be struggling due to the absence of Justin Brazeau (upper body), who is expected to be out for at least a month. With the Penguins' injuries piling up, Mantha is nearly guaranteed a spot in the top six, though he's remained on the second power-play unit. Overall, the winger has seven goals, five assists, 28 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 15 appearances.