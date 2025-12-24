Mantha scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Mantha wired a one-timer early in the third period that tied the game 1-1. It was his first goal in six games (two assists). In 17 games since Nov. 16, Mantha has three goals, six assists and 32 shots, mostly as a second-line winger. Unfortunately, five of those nine points (one goal, four assists) came in just two games. There is no consistency to Mantha's game right now, so leave him on the wire.