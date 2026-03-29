Mantha tallied a power-play goal and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Dallas.

Mantha broke the ice in Saturday's contest, scoring the lone goal of the opening period less than two and a half minutes into regulation. Overall, he now has 27 goals, 54 points, 134 shots on net, 49 hits and 35 blocked shots through 73 games this season. The 31-year-old winger has been one of the positive surprises of the season and he has a chance to reach the 60-point mark for the first time in his 11-year career. He's making good pace offensively with six goals and nine points over his last 11 games, making Mantha a solid waiver-wire pickup in nearly all fantasy formats while skating on the Penguins' top line.