Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Nets power-play goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mantha tallied a power-play goal and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Dallas.
Mantha broke the ice in Saturday's contest, scoring the lone goal of the opening period less than two and a half minutes into regulation. Overall, he now has 27 goals, 54 points, 134 shots on net, 49 hits and 35 blocked shots through 73 games this season. The 31-year-old winger has been one of the positive surprises of the season and he has a chance to reach the 60-point mark for the first time in his 11-year career. He's making good pace offensively with six goals and nine points over his last 11 games, making Mantha a solid waiver-wire pickup in nearly all fantasy formats while skating on the Penguins' top line.
More News
-
Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Playing Thursday•
-
Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Deposits goal in blowout win•
-
Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Pair of points in win•
-
Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Scores again Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Pots two goals Sunday•