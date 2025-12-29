Mantha scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Mantha has scored in his last two games, and he has three goals and five helpers over his last eight outings, featuring a trio of multi-point efforts. The 31-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 25 points, 68 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 37 appearances this season. He's on pace for the first 50-point campaign of his career and should continue to receive top-six minutes with power-play time.