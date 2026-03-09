Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Pots two goals Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mantha scored two goals in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.
Both goals came in the third period as the Penguins staged a late rally that was capped by Thomas Novak's OT winner. It was Mantha's fourth multi-goal performance of the season, and through 63 games he's delivered 23 goals and 47 points -- putting him one point and two tallies away from tying his career highs.
