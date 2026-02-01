Mantha scored two goals in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

The veteran winger continued a scoring surge that has seen him find the back of the net five times in the last four games. Mantha has been streaky throughout his career, part of the reason why he's played for four different teams over the last three seasons, but he remains on track for career-best numbers in his first campaign with Pittsburgh, producing 19 goals and 40 points in 53 contests.