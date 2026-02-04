Mantha scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Mantha has surged to the 20-goal mark for the season, netting six tallies and adding six assists over his last 10 games. The winger opened the scoring Tuesday. He's 41 points, 104 shots on net, 31 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 55 appearances. Mantha has never reached the 50-point mark in a season, coming as close as 48 in his first two full NHL campaigns, but he's on pace for a career year in 2025-26.