Mantha scored a goal and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Mantha scored 55 seconds into the game to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead early, though that advantage didn't make it to the first intermission. The 31-year-old winger has played well this year, including netting five goals over his last seven games. Through 10 outings overall, he's produced nine points, 20 shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. He's shooting 25 percent, which isn't sustainable, but he's finished a season below 10 percent just once in his career, so there's no questioning his scoring abilities.