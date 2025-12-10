Mantha scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Mantha's goal put the Penguins up 3-2 in the third period, but Beckett Sennecke tied the game for the Ducks with 0.1 seconds left in regulation. With three points over four games in December, Mantha has already matched his total from November, which could signal a stronger month to come. The 31-year-old winger is at nine goals, 17 points (three on the power play), 49 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 28 appearances this season. He's in a top-six role and has regained some power-play time, which makes him intriguing as a depth winger in fantasy.