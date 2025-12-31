Mantha scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Mantha found the back of the net late in the first and second periods, with his goal in the first frame coming on the power play. Mantha has posted back-to-back multi-point games and has five points over his past three contests, tallying four goals and an assist over that stretch. The 31-year-old forward is playing in a top-six role and also sees time on the power play, so even though he's not the most prolific forward, he should continue to see lots of opportunities to produce. He has 14 goals on the current campaign.