Mantha (knee) agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Mantha's deal reportedly includes another $2 million in bonuses if he can stay healthy, something the winger has struggled to do, having managed to play in over 70 games just once over the last seven seasons. Those health struggles include 2024-25, when a knee injury limited the Quebec native to just 13 regular-season appearances for the Flames in which he garnered four goals and three helpers. If Mantha can stay healthy and get back to being a 20-goal scorer, he almost certainly will be flipped by the Pens at the deadline, similar to Anthony Beauvillier last year.