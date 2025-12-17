Mantha logged two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Mantha has logged two multi-point efforts over his last three games. The Penguins have scored 13 goals in that span, though they've lost each game. On the year, Mantha has four multi-point outings, and he's at a total of 10 goals, 12 helpers, 60 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 32 appearances, primarily in a second-line role.