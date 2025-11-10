Mantha scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Mantha gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead in the second period, but it didn't last. He's scored in two of the last three games but has just three shots on net in that span. For the season, the winger is putting together a strong bounce-back campaign with eight goals, five assists, 30 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 17 appearances.