Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Tallies twice in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mantha scored two goals on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.
Mantha's goals came 22 seconds apart in the first period. He ended an 11-game goal drought with the effort. During the slump, he was limited to five assists, three of which had come over his previous four contests. The veteran winger is now at 16 goals, 34 points, 94 shots on net, 28 hits, 24 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 50 appearances. He's on track for the first 50-point campaign of his career.
