Mantha had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Chicago on Thursday.

Mantha is on a bit of a roll. He has put up points (three goals, three assists) and fired six shots on his current three-game scoring streak, and he has eight points, including five assists, in his last five games. Mantha continues to flirt with a 60-point season, which would obliterate his previous career high in points (48 in both 2017-18 and 2018-19). That's incredible production for a third-line winger skating beside a rookie center (Ben Kindel).