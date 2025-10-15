Mantha scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Mantha's goal came on a deflected shot that caromed off a defender's stick. The 31-year-old has started 2025-26 in a top-six role for the Penguins after signing a one-year contract in early July. The winger missed most of last season due to ACL surgery, but he hasn't started slow, earning three points, five shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating over four appearances. Mantha put up 44 points between the Capitals and the Golden Knights in 2023-24, and that could be within his range of outcomes if he maintains a prominent role for Pittsburgh.