Mantha notched two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

The journeyman winger had a hand in tallies by Parker Wotherspoon in the first period and Justin Brazeau in the third. Mantha has yet to find the back of the net himself in January, but he's chipped in five assists, and he remains on pace for a career-best season with 14 goals and 32 points in 48 contests.