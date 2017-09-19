Penguins' Antti Niemi: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Niemi will tend the twine for Tuesday's preseason clash with Buffalo, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Niemi will make his first appearance in the Black and Gold after signing with the Pens during the offseason. He went 12-12-4 with a 3.30 GAA in 37 outings with Dallas last season and will serve as the backup for Pittsburgh during the upcoming campaign. The 34-year-old will man the crease in the first two periods before being replaced in the third by Casey DeSmith.
