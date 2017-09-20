Play

Niemi allowed two goals on 19 shots in Tuesday's matchup with Buffalo.

Tuesday was Niemi's first game action since joining the Pens in the offseason and it was not the type of outing to instill confidence in fantasy owners or fans. If Pittsburgh is going to pull off the three-peat, it's going to be on the back of No. 1 Matt Murray.

More News
