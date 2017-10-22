Penguins' Antti Niemi: Lays another stinker
Niemi registered just 25 saves in a 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.
The smell from Niemi's performance in Pittsburgh is no different than his odor from Dallas. The veteran's performance has been on a serious slide over the last couple years, and at this rate, it's only a matter of time before he finds himself out of a job. Tristan Jarry -- a 2013 second-round pick -- could be backing up Matt Murray sooner than later if Niemi can't keep Pittsburgh competitive.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...