Niemi registered just 25 saves in a 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The smell from Niemi's performance in Pittsburgh is no different than his odor from Dallas. The veteran's performance has been on a serious slide over the last couple years, and at this rate, it's only a matter of time before he finds himself out of a job. Tristan Jarry -- a 2013 second-round pick -- could be backing up Matt Murray sooner than later if Niemi can't keep Pittsburgh competitive.