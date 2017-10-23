Penguins' Antti Niemi: Placed on waivers
Niemi was designated for waivers by Pittsburgh on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Describing Niemi's performance as abysmal to start the season might still be an understatement considering he is 0-3-0 with a 7.50 GAA and .797 save percentage. The team did not provide a clear indication of what the next step would be if the 34-year-old clears waivers, but one has to imagine his time as the backup is over. Netminders Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry are both available with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and would be hard pressed to perform worse than Niemi.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...