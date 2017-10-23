Niemi was designated for waivers by Pittsburgh on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Describing Niemi's performance as abysmal to start the season might still be an understatement considering he is 0-3-0 with a 7.50 GAA and .797 save percentage. The team did not provide a clear indication of what the next step would be if the 34-year-old clears waivers, but one has to imagine his time as the backup is over. Netminders Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry are both available with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and would be hard pressed to perform worse than Niemi.