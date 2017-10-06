Niemi allowed four goals on 13 shots before getting the hook in Thursday's 10-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Niemi's Pittsburgh debut didn't last long, as one of his three former teams chased him just 9:16 in with four tallies in the span of 2:55. The Finnish veteran was supposed to spell starter Matt Murray in the second leg of a season-opening back-to-back set after Murray struggled in the opener, but didn't end up giving him much of a break. Murray didn't fare any better after coming in for Niemi, allowing six goals on 31 shots.