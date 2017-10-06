Penguins' Antti Niemi: Pulled less than 10 minutes in
Niemi allowed four goals on 13 shots before getting the hook in Thursday's 10-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Niemi's Pittsburgh debut didn't last long, as one of his three former teams chased him just 9:16 in with four tallies in the span of 2:55. The Finnish veteran was supposed to spell starter Matt Murray in the second leg of a season-opening back-to-back set after Murray struggled in the opener, but didn't end up giving him much of a break. Murray didn't fare any better after coming in for Niemi, allowing six goals on 31 shots.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...