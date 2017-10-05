Penguins' Antti Niemi: Starting in goal Thursday
Niemi will start between the pipes in Thursday's road matchup with the Blackhawks.
The Penguins' new backup netminder will hope to make a good first impression by defeating his former team on the road Thursday evening. However, the chances of that happening remain somewhat bleak, as Niemi struggled mightily last season, compiling a 12-12-4 record while registering an ugly 3.30 GAA and .892 save percentage in 37 appearances with the Stars.
