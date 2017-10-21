Niemi will start between the pipes in Saturdy's road game against the Lightning, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Niemi has been dreadful this season, posting an 0-2-0 record while registering an atrocious 7.93 GAA and .809 save percentage in two appearances. He'll hope to right the ship Saturday in a tough road matchup with a high-powered Tampa Bay offense that's averaging 3.63 goals per game this season, fourth in the NHL.