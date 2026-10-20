Silovs stopped 24 of 29 shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Silovs -- and the entire Penguins defense -- struggled to contain Utah's offense as Pittsburgh suffered a fourth consecutive loss while allowing at least five goals each time. The 25-year-old netminder has faced significant pressure behind a team that has delivered subpar defensive play, and it's hard to rely on him in most formats even though he's in no danger of losing the No. 1 role to Sergei Murashov. In six starts this season, Silovs has gone 3-3-0 with a 3.51 GAA and a disappointing .866 save percentage.