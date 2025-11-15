Silovs stopped 28 of 30 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.

Silovs has suffered overtime losses in his last two starts, as he was also between the posts in the 2-1 OT defeat against the Devils on Nov. 8. The lack of offensive support has been a factor conspiring against Silovs of late, as the Penguins have scored two or fewer goals in four of his last five starts, a span where Silovs has gone 1-2-2 while allowing 12 goals on 151 shots faced.