Silovs will defend the road cage Sunday against the Ducks, according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

Silovs has dropped his last three outings (0-2-1) while posting a 4.26 GAA and an .841 save percentage during that time. The 25-year-old is operating as the Penguins' No. 1 netminder, but he could lose playing time to Sergei Murashov if Silovs continues to struggle. It won't be easy for Silovs on Sunday against a high-powered Ducks offense that has generated 3.76 goals per game in 2026-27, which is the fourth-best mark in the NHL.