Silovs made 20 saves in Monday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.

The 25-year-old netminder gave up all three of his goals on just eight shots in the second period, but the Penguins struck five times in that frame alone. Silovs has allowed fewer than three goals only once in his last seven starts, managing a 4-3-0 record over that stretch despite a rough 3.91 GAA and .844 save percentage.