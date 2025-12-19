Silovs gave up four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-0 defeat to the Senators.

Silovs is mired in a seven-game losing streak during which he has posted a 0-3-4 record and .849 save percentage. Even with the whole team struggling, Silovs could struggle to pick up wins and may find himself sliding even further down the depth chart if the club decides to bring youngster Sergei Murashov up from the minors.