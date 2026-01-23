Silovs stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Silovs got all the help he needed in the first three minutes of the game, as the Penguins scored three times in a span of 37 seconds. The 24-year-old netminder had suffered some misfortune during a three-game losing streak (0-2-1), in which he allowed just six goals on 81 shots. Silovs is now up to 9-6-8 with a 3.00 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 23 appearances. Stuart Skinner will likely be back between the pipes for Sunday's road-trip finale in Vancouver.