Silovs made 19 saves in Saturday's 9-4 rout of the Panthers.

The game was actually tied 2-2 heading into the first intermission, but Pittsburgh blew the game open in the second while chasing Sergei Bobrovsky from the Florida crease. Silovs has been getting plenty of offensive support over the last month, and he's needed it -- over his last eight starts he's gone 5-3-0 despite a rough 3.92 GAA and .842 save percentage.