Silovs stopped 21 of 24 shots in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Silovs was spotted a four-goal lead after the first period, and that was enough. The 24-year-old has won his last two outings despite allowing six goals on 49 shots in that span. He's up to a 6-5-6 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 17 appearances. Silovs and Stuart Skinner are currently alternating starts, so it's likely to be Skinner between the pipes for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes.