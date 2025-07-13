Pittsburgh acquired Silovs from Vancouver on Sunday in exchange for Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Silovs posted a 16-7 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 24 playoff outings en route to helping AHL Abbotsford win a Calder Cup title last campaign. Over the past three NHL regular seasons, the 24-year-old netminder has earned a record of 8-8-2 with a 3.13 GAA and an .880 save percentage across 19 appearances. Silovs could be in the mix for an increased role with the Penguins in 2025-26, especially if Tristan Jarry continues to have consistency issues.