Silovs will be between the road pipes against the Oilers on Thursday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Despite posting a .926 save percentage and 1.93 GAA over his last three outings, Silovs is 0-1-2 in that span. The 24-year-old had won four straight contests prior to his current three-game losing streak, but he had a 3.17 GAA and an .871 save percentage during that aforementioned winning streak, so it's been a puzzling stretch of late for Silovs. The Latvian netminder will face an Edmonton squad that sits fifth in the NHL with 3.35 goals per game this season but will be without Leon Draisaitl (personal) on Thursday.