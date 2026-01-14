Silovs made 30 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

He'd like the goal back. Silovs dropped the puck late in the third after stopping a shot, and J.J. Moser was right there to poke it underneath him. He did his part Tuesday, but he needs some help. The Pens have scored two goals (total) in three straight losses (0-2-1). Silovs is 4-1-1 in his last six starts, and he's 8-6-7 with one shutout, 3.06 GAA and .892 save percentage in 21 starts. He also has two rare goalie assists this season.