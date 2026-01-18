Silovs turned aside 22 shots in regulation and overtime and two of four shootout attempts in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Columbus.

The 24-year-old netminder shut the Blue Jackets down over the third period and OT to secure a point for the Penguins, but Kent Johnson and Charlie Coyle were able to solve him in the shootout. Silovs has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts while working in a timeshare with Stuart Skinner, going 4-1-2 with a 2.64 GAA and .896 save percentage.