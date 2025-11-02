Silovs stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Winnipeg, with the Jets' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The home side scored just 15 seconds into the game when Gabriel Vilardi banked in the puck off Silvos from behind the net, setting the tone for the afternoon, and Winnipeg took a 4-0 lead in the second on a Kyle Connor penalty shot before the Pittsburgh offense woke up. Silovs has lost three straight starts, going 0-1-2 while giving up 10 goals on 108 shots (.907 save percentage) as he continues to work in a timeshare with Tristan Jarry.