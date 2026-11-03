Silovs will defend the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Golden Knights, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Silovs faced a season-high 35 shots on net in Thursday's narrow overtime loss to the Mammoth. He's unbeaten in regulation over his last three contests, which has raised his stats up to a 5-3-1 record, a 2.98 GAA, two shutouts and an .889 save percentage across nine appearances this season. He remains the clear No. 1 option between the pipes ahead of the struggling Sergei Murashov. Silovs will face off against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, who have posted 3.38 goals per game this season. Given the difficult matchup, Silovs is a boom-or-bust fantasy option for Tuesday's slate.