Silovs stopped 22 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Silovs had lost his last seven outings (0-3-4), including two defeats in the shootout. He got the job done this time after allowing the tying goal to Noah Dobson at 4:04 of the third period. Silovs is at 5-5-6 with a 3.22 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 16 outings this season. He's likely to remain in the backup role behind Stuart Skinner, though neither goalie has looked all that good lately over the last four games. The Penguins visit the struggling Maple Leafs on Tuesday.