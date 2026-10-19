Silovs was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road versus the Mammoth.

Silovs will look to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Avalanche on Friday in which he gave up five goals on 32 shots (.844 save percentage). So far, the Penguins have been splitting the starts between the 25-year-old backstop and rookie Sergei Murashov, a trend that could continue when the Penguins face the Panthers on Thursday.