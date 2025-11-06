Silovs was the first goalie off the ice ahead of Thursday's clash with the Capitals, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home.

Silovs should see the bulk of the workload while Tristan Jarry (lower body) is on the shelf, though with a back-to-back against the Devils and Kings on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, youngster Sergei Murashov will get an early look after being recalled from the minors Tuesday. How the Penguins deploy the duo could be impacted by how well, or not, Murashov adjusts to the NHL tempo. For now, fantasy managers can expect Silovs to get most of the starts, but he is likely on a short leash with the presumptive goalie-of-the-future right behind him.