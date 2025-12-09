Silovs was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Anaheim.

Silovs has played in just one of the Penguins' last seven outings, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he is mired in a four-game losing streak. In those contests, the 24-year-old netminder is sporting a 0-2-2 record and 3.85 GAA. With an upcoming back-to-back versus San Jose and Utah on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Silovs should see some extra work ahead of the Christmas break.