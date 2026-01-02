Silovs stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Silovs has won each of his last three starts, but he's allowed three goals in each of those contests while posting a save percentage below the .900 mark. In fact, Silovs has gone eight straight games without posting a save percentage of .900 or higher, with the last time doing it coming on a Nov. 14 loss to the Predators. Since then, Silovs has gone 3-3-2 with a 4.30 GAA and an abysmal .834 save percentage. He's not a reliable fantasy option on any format given his struggles.