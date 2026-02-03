Silovs stopped 28 of 31 shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Silovs put together a solid performance through the first two periods, as he allowed just one goal, before the Senators struck the back of the net twice in the third to steal the win. Following Monday's loss, the 24-year-old Silovs now holds a 10-7-8 record, a 2.97 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 25 outings this season. Monday's loss snapped his two-game win streak, where he played a solid part in the Penguins' run of six consecutive wins to wrap up their January slate. While Stuart Skinner has caught fire and holds the larger share of the workload in net, Silovs remains a solid spot start in deep fantasy leagues when he's called upon.