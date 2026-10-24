Silovs will guard the home paint in Saturday's clash against the Predators, per Penguins' Studio Host Dan Potash.

Silovs will look to stay hot after posting a 26-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers. He's had an up and down campaign thus far, where he's posted three outings of allowing one goal against or less, but four outings of surrendering five goals. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder has a 4-3-0 record, a 3.01 GAA, two shutouts and an .885 save percentage across seven outings this season. While he remains a boom-or-bust fantasy option in the grand scheme of the new season, Saturday's matchup is favorable for Silovs, as the Predators were shut out by the Bruins on Thursday. Silovs is a solid streaming option ahead of Saturday's outing.