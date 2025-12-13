Silovs will patrol the home crease against San Jose on Saturday, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Silovs has lost his last five outings (0-2-3) while allowing 14 goals on 102 shots. He has a 4-4-5 record this season with a 2.98 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 13 appearances. San Jose sits 25th in the league with 2.78 goals per game this campaign.