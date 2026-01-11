Silovs stopped 23 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Calgary.

The 24-year-old netminder had little chance on either goal. The first came on a Connor Zary breakaway early in the first period, while the winner by Matthew Coronato was fired through a screen 42 seconds into the third. It was Silovs' first loss since Dec. 18, snapping a four-start win streak, while it was also the first time he'd allowed fewer than three goals since Nov. 14 against the Predators. On the season, Silovs is 8-6-6 over 20 outings with a 3.18 GAA and .886 save percentage, and while he's splitting the Pittsburgh crease with Stuart Skinner right now, that could soon change -- Skinner's given up just three goals on 69 shots over his last three starts.